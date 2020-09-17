Zifa lifts Allan Mpofu suspension without hearing

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, aSenior Sports Reporter

IN a dramatic turn of events, Zifa has lifted the suspension of its Bulawayo Metropolitan Province vice-chairman Allan ‘Ripper’ Mpofu without a hearing.

He was slapped with suspension on charges of contravening Section 11 (2) (d) of the Fifa Code of Conduct 2019, which, according to Zifa, dealt with persons behaving in a way that brought football and Fifa into disrepute.

However, a quick check by Chronicle Sport on the Fifa Code of Conduct booklet yielded no results for such a section, but instead this clause was found under the Fifa Disciplinary Code, which, crucially, is an offence under the Laws of the Game, Title 11 (Offences).

Mpofu had refused to accept the sanction and told Zifa that it was unprocedural and he would continue executing his duties.

“I do not accept your suspension until I am given the opportunity to be tried and suspended by the disciplinary committee or the clubs that voted me into office. Furthermore, I will continue to serve those that voted me into office,” Mpofu had written to Zifa chief chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse in response to his suspension.

Mpofu had been accused of communicating falsehoods to the Zifa in June that the entire Bulawayo Metropolitan Province executive committee had resigned in protest over the national executive committee’s decision to reinstate suspended chairman Francis Ntutha, who had been chucked out of office for withdrawing provincial funds without following due process and converting funds to personal use.

Mpofu was ordered to immediately vacate office and hand over all material belonging to the province to Ntutha.

In the letter dated September 16, Mamutse wrote that both the suspension and misconduct allegations levelled against Mpofu had been lifted with immediate effect.

“We refer to the above. We advise that your suspension from office, dated August 3, 2020, is hereby uplifted. Further, the charge levelled against you as per the charge sheet is hereby withdrawn. The uplifting of the suspension and withdrawal of the charge is with immediate effect. Be guided accordingly,” wrote Mamutse in his letter which was also copied to the Zifa board as well as Ntutha.