ZIFA mourn Mugadza

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIFA has joined the local football fraternity in mourning the late Patrobes Mugadza.

The former Rusape United player and Zimbabwe Saints benefactor died at Mpilo Central Hospital on Monday morning after a two-week stay at the health facility.

Mugadza is the father the ZIFA Normalisation Committee member Rosemary Mugadza.

ZIFA has conveyed their condolence message to the Mugadza family.

“Condolences to the Mugadza family

The Zimbabwe Football Association conveys its heartfelt condolences to Normalisation Committee member Rosemary Mugadza following the passing of her father, Patrobes Mugadza. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mugadza family and friends during this difficult period of grief. May our dear father’s soul rest in eternal peace,” read a statement from ZIFA.

