Zifa mourns Matabeleland North chairman

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VETERAN football administrator Dennis Tshuma has died.

He was the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Matabeleland North Provincial Chairperson.

He has been battling with illness for some time. Tshuma was one of the longest serving Zifa councillors having assumed his duties in 2003.

Zifa have issued a condolence message following the death of Tshuma.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the Tshuma family, friends, and the whole football fraternity at large.

“Tshuma was one of the longest-serving ZIFA councilors who served the association with great honour for two decades, having started his duties in 2003.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the family of the departed during this difficult time.

May his Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” read the statement from Zifa. – @innocentskizoe