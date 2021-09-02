Zifa mum on Warriors & Bafana TV coverage

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Zifa is yet to confirm broadcast details of the epic World Cup qualifier between the Warriors and Bafana Bafana just over 24 hours before the clash at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday.

Zifa said there were no television coverage details yet of the much-anticipated encounter.

The association’s bid for 10 000 fans to be allowed for the match was declined by Caf over lack of required standards at the 60 000-seater stadium.

The National Sports Stadium has been hosting international matches on a provisional basis since the resumption of international football late in 2020.

It was barred from hosting international games just before the Warriors’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria in 2020. – @innocentskizoe

