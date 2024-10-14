Zifa Names Southern Region Representatives

Online Reporter

THE Zifa Normalisation Committee has announced the delegates that will represent the Southern Region at the Zifa Assembly until elections are held.

This decision resolves a long-standing dispute over the region’s representation, sparked by the ousting of Andrew Tapela’s executive by clubs two years ago.

The clubs elected a new leadership comprising Lloyd Munhanga, Tafadzwa Mutowa, Blessing Mbwanda and Tizirayi Luphahla who have since got the greenlight to represent the region at the Zifa Assembly.

The Zifa Normalisation Committee confirmed the appointments in a statement:

“Following submissions by clubs from the Southern Region League, the Zimbabwe Football Association hereby confirms that the above members shall represent the Zifa Southern Region in the Zifa Assembly until such a time when elections shall be held.”

This resolution paves the way for stability and unity in the Southern Region’s football governance.