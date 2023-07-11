ZIFA normalisation committee set up

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

FORMER Mighty Warriors defender and coach Rosemary Mugadza as well as former Highlanders defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele have been drafted into the Fifa/Caf appointed Zifa normalization committee that will be headed by Lincoln Mutasa, a former Dynamos chairman.

Legal practitioner Nyasha Tashinga Sanyamandwe completes the list of the new committee which comes after the lifting of the Zifa suspension by the world football governing body.

According to Fifa, the normalisation committee, set to be officially unveiled this morning, will also act as an electoral committee whose decisions will be taken at first and last instance, none of its members will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandate as a member of the normalisation committee has been revoked or that they resign from their position.

“The specific period of time during which the normalisation committee shall perform its functions shall expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its duties as mentioned

above, but by 30 June 2024 at the latest. During the term of the normalisation committee, FIFA Forward funds will be paid in monthly instalments and upon receipt of a budget, monthly reporting and other supporting documents such as bank statements. Funds will only be released for planned projects approved prior to the appointment of the normalisation committee. Exceptions may be granted with FIFA’s prior agreement. In addition, a forensic audit of ZIFA’s accounts will be carried out as soon as possible and upon restitution of the relevant documentation by the local authorities and individuals that have been in control of ZIFA thus far,” read the Fifa statement.

Fifa further revealed that the lifting of the suspension imposed on ZIFA and the appointment of a normalization committee shall take place without prejudice to the ongoing investigations and court proceedings at national level.