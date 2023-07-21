Zifa office bearers tenure ran out last year

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Fifa-appointed Zifa Normalisation Committee will have to come up with a position on the election roadmap following the expiry of all football office bearers’ terms of office in December 2022, the World football governing body has said.

The only office bearers still legally in office are Premier Soccer League Governors as well as delegates from the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) and National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) since their structures do not run in sync with Zifa elections.

When announcing the lifting of the Zifa suspension two weeks ago, Fifa acknowledged that the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa executive committee’s tenure constitutionally came to an end in December 2022, which effectively rendered all other members who constitute the Zifa congress, except PSL Governors as well as Naph and Nash delegates, out of office since their terms are in sync with that of the Zifa executive committee. The Zifa Congress is made up of 58 members.

There were concerns from the football community when Fifa was not transparent on the status of the rest of the members of the congress following its confirmation of the expiry of the tenure of office of the Kamambo-led executive committee.

In response to Chronicle questions, Fifa said the buck lies with the Lincoln Mutasa-led normalisation committee.

“The ZIFA Normalisation Committee will analyse the situation and communicate a relevant decision after consulting various football stakeholders,” said a Fifa spokesperson.