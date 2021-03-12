Zifa player status fee prohibitive — Bulawayo Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC’s bid to take Perfect Chikwende’s case to the Zifa player status committee hit a snag after the football governing body told Chiefs to deposit US$5 000 for the matter to be heard.

Chiefs wanted the player status committee to hear their case in their dispute with FC Platinum, who sold him to Tanzanian side Simba SC last month.

The Bulawayo side was demanding a share of Chikwende’s transfer fees from FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane side rejected Chiefs’ demand, arguing that the player had signed a contract with them upon expiry of his loan deal in December 2020.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said if Chiefs want the player status committee made up of Rodin Mzyece, Patrick Hill, Doubt Ncube and Andrew Pamire to hear their case, they had to pay US$5 000 or the equivalent in local currency.

Chiefs director Lovemore Sibanda, who has been fighting for the compensation, described the fees as prohibitive.

“I don’t think clubs will be able to fork out US$5 000 for their cases to be heard. The Zifa fees are prohibitive and clearly discourage any pursuit of justice. We believe we have a strong case and as such, we will try to look for the money to take the matter to Zifa. If we fail to raise the money, it means our quest to get what we believe is due to us from FC Platinum will be futile. This means clubs without money will continue to lose players and get nothing from their investment in developing players,” said Sibanda.

Chikwende signed a two-year deal with Simba in January following a reported transfer fee of US$100 000.

Chiefs had blocked issuance of an international clearance to the player but Zifa issued it and advised the two clubs to engage. — @ZililoR