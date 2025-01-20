Zifa polls countdown…Gwesela pledges to end 6% levy on PSL clubs

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ASPIRING Zifa board member Xolisani Gwesela says once elected, he will propose for the abolition of the six percent levy presently deducted from Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs’ match-day revenues.

This bold initiative is at the heart of Gwesela’s comprehensive set of proposals, which aim to promote financial sustainability and development within the sport.

By scrapping the six percent levy, Gwesela believes that clubs will be able to invest more in player development, infrastructure and other essential areas.

In addition, Gwesela has pledged to engage in robust discussions with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to abolish the six percent deduction imposed on PSL clubs.

This move is expected to further alleviate the financial burden on clubs and allow them to focus on competing at the highest level.

Gwesela’s proposals also extend to the realm of governance, where he has advocated for the abolition of affiliation fees paid by ZIFA members and player registration fees paid by clubs.

This, he believes, will help to create a more inclusive and equitable football ecosystem in Zimbabwe.

In a gesture of leadership by example, Gwesela has proposed that the elected Zifa president forfeit the $50 000 annual payment deducted from the CAF grant.

This move is seen as a vital step towards optimising the use of resources and ensuring that funds are channelled towards meaningful development initiatives.

Furthermore, Gwesela has emphasised the need to prioritise the welfare of Zifa staff, pledging to ensure that salaries and staff benefits are paid in full and on time. This, he believes, will help to boost morale and motivate staff, ultimately contributing to a more efficient and effective administration.

Finally, Gwesela has proposed the establishment of a tripartite agreement involving ZIFA, local authorities and the Central Government. This partnership will focus on driving infrastructural development, with the aim of creating modern, state-of-the-art facilities that can host international matches and provide a fitting platform for Zimbabwean football to thrive.

“As a passionate advocate for Zimbabwean football, I am committed to creating a more sustainable and equitable future for our beloved sport,” Gwesela said.

“These proposals are designed to unlock the full potential of our football ecosystem and I am excited to work with stakeholders to turn this vision into a reality.”

Gwesela’s qualifications make him a strong candidate for the Zifa board.

He holds a Masters of Science in Media and Society Studies, a Postgraduate Diploma in Media and Society Studies and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Administration.

Gwesela’s experience in football administration is impressive, having worked as a Caf General Co-ordinator, a Cosafa General Co-ordinator and a Zifa Administration Instructor. He has also held various positions within Zifa, including Chief Operations Officer, Communications and Competitions Manager and Acting CEO.

With his wealth of experience and qualifications, Gwesela is confident that he has what it takes to contribute to the success of Zifa.

The elections are scheduled for January 25.

Gwesela will face competition from several other candidates for the Zifa board member post, including veteran administrator Chris Mtungwazi, former Warriors’ manager Sharrif Musa, Alois Bunjira, Highlanders secretary Morgen Dube, former Warriors’ coach Sunday Chidzambga, ex-Zifa Southern Region chairperson Andrew Tapela, Tizirayi Luphahla and women’s football administrator, Sibekiwe Ndlovu. — @innocentskizoe.