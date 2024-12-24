Zifa polls twist. . . giants fall, Mliswa threatens to appeal

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE script for the much-awaited Zifa elections took an unexpected twist yesterday with revelations that the decision by the Electoral Committee to bar four candidates from contesting the upcoming association presidential elections could be challenged in court.

This comes as some of the candidates touted among the favourites fell at the first hurdle after failing to meet the stringent edibility criteria as set by the new Zifa statutes.

The quarter of outspoken former legislator Themba Mliswa, Farai Jere, Walter Magaya and ex-national team captain Benjani Mwaruwari will not play any further part, according to a statement released by the Zifa Normalisation Committee yesterday.

This leaves six candidates in contention for the association’s hot seat, and these are veteran football administrator Martin Kweza, former footballer Makwinji Soma-Phiri, ex-Zifa board member Philemon Machana, former Premier Soccer League chairman Twine Phiri, UK-based football administrator Marshall Gore and business executive, Nqobile Magwizi.

The announcement was made by the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee led by Lincoln Mutasa, which is also acting as the Electoral Committee for the purpose of these elections meant to restore order in the association.

Zifa also announced 10 successful candidates to stand for the association’s vice-presidency and 37 for ordinary board members.

The positions to be contested for on January 25 include the president, two vice-presidents, of which one must be a woman, and six ordinary board members.

However, some of the candidates barred to run for the Zifa presidency have indicated they could exercise their right to appeal.

According to the football statutes, aggrieved individuals could still approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland for redress.

Former Norton Member of Parliament, Mliswa, said he was contemplating challenging the decision to exclude him from the successful candidates.

The vetting process, through which all the aspiring candidates for the January 25 ballot were subjected to an eligibility test, has been taking place in the last two weeks, with the assistance of the Zifa Ethics Committee led by renowned legal practitioner Muchadeyi Masunda.

“I would like to, first of all, congratulate those who made it in the various positions that they are seeking to stand in the Zifa, the new Zifa Executive Committee.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t make it, but fortunately I can appeal. I will appeal,” said Mliswa.

He said he will seek to challenge the loopholes in the new Zifa constitution, that was recently adopted by the association’s congress and registered with the Sports Commission.

“The process of appeal is critical, not because I’m bitter, but it’s one’s right to also test the constitution. I always say that this constitution is flawed in many ways. Being flawed in many ways, it has to be tested,” said Mliswa.

“The interpretation of a constitution can only be known to be what it is through the processes and the courts. I intend to start the process as soon as possible, but like any other method of appeal, you need to be given the reasons why you did not make it. And then from there, it becomes the basis for you to appeal.

“The process to appeal must not be seen as a bitter way of responding, but it is a right and it’s good for the people of Zimbabwe. We need the best leaders.

“And even in a political election, you know that the appeal process is there, the constitutional court is there… The process starts now. The game is not over. The game has just started.”

Mliswa and some of the barred candidates that spoke to Zimpapers Sports Hub were unhappy there was no explanation from the Zifa Normalisation Committee why they failed to make the cut.

Veteran football administrator Jere, who had announced he was leaving the Premier Soccer League chairmanship to focus on the Zifa job,

“I have nothing to react to at the moment, I cannot even say what the next step would be because I have not received any communication from Zifa to say I have failed to meet the eligibility criteria because of ABC.

“That way I can be able to make a decision, whether to appeal or not to. If you also look at it from another angle, maybe their decision is correct but that we can only know if they say something.

“As people versed with tenets of good corporate governance I thought they were going to communicate beforehand and explain why my candidature was not successful. Probably the letters are on the way. We wait,” said Jere.

There has been an overwhelming interest in the upcoming elections, with a record number of nominations for the various posts in the Zifa board.

In announcing the successful candidates, a statement from the association yesterday said, “The Zifa Normalisation Committee acting as the Zifa Electoral Committee in accordance with Article 85(9) is pleased to announce the names of all the candidates who have met the eligibility criteria stipulated in the Zifa Statutes, 2024. The list of successful candidates is as follows:

Presidential Candidates

Marshall Gore, Philemon Machana, Nqobile Magwizi, Martin Kweza, Twine Phiri, Makwinji Soma-Phiri

Vice President Candidates

Mavis Gumbo, Patience Mutumwa, Winnet Murota, Joyce R Kapota, Loveness Mukura, Kennedy Ndebele, Omega Sibanda, Peter Dube, Francis Nyamutsamba, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, Simbarashe J Takavada

Ordinary Members

Gilbert Saika, Sharif Mussa Umerjee, Thomas Marambanyika, Nicholas Munyonga, Tavengwa Hara, Xolisani Gwesela, Bhekhimpilo Nyoni, Vincent Chawonza, Sweeny Mushonga, Lewis Muzhara, Modern Ngwenya, Jerrymike Gumbo, Alice Zeure, Alois Bunjira, Morgen Dube, Sabelo Maphosa, Edward Mutukwa, Tizirayi Luphahla, Sibekikwe Ndlovu, Tafadzwa Benza, Cecilia Gambe, Kudzai Kadzombe, Sunday Chidzambwa, Walter Musanhu, Desmond Ali, Simbarashe Ndoro,

Makwinji Soma-Phiri, Francis Nyamutsamba, Davison Muchena, Brighton Ushendibaba, Edmore Chivero, Terence T Malunga, Harlington Shereni, Cuthbert C Chitima, Norman Matemera, Beaullar Msarah, Gilbert Chiminya.