Zifa president to earn US$4 200 a month

ONE of the six candidates eligible for the Zifa presidency, stands to earn US$4 200 a month after the Confederation of African Football increased from US$1 700.

THE Zifa president who takes over on January 25, will be entitled to US$50 000 a year from the Confederation of African Football as compensation.

Zimbabwe will hold its elections for the Zifa board at the end of the month to bring a sad chapter of the local game to an end where for almost two years, there has not been a substantive board chosen by Assembly members.

Lincoln Mutasa appointed by Fifa as head of a five-member Normalisation Committee has been in charge.

In October of 2024, national association heads got a hefty hike to US$50 000 from US$20 000.

The decision was taken unanimously by all 54-member countries last year.

At the announcement, Caf president Patrice Motsepe called the US$50 000 “insignificant.”