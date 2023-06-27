ZIFA referees meet on match fees

Innocent Kurira

ZIFA Southern Region says it has engaged the referees’ committee in a bid to end the developing cancer of having matches abandoned because the home side has failed to pay match fees.

From last season, leading into the present campaign, a number of matches have been abandoned as a result of clubs failing to raise the required USD $220 which is paid to match officials before the start of a league game.

Now referees demand to be paid before matches. In the past match officials were paid at half time or after the matches.

However, a solution has been crafted to avert having games called off.

According to the latest arrangement, match officials are to carry on with their duties in assigned games even without receiving their dues at the start of the match with Zifa set to reimburse the officials from their pocket on the next working day.

Zifa will in turn take it upon them to see how they recover their money from the club that fails to pay the officials.

Southern Region board member finance, Tizirayi Luphahla confirmed the latest development.

“We have asked referees to officiate in all matches after realising teams and fans would have come to the venue. After meeting the referees committee we agreed we will pay referees and deal with our affiliates ourselves. In the event the affiliate fails to pay to us before the next game, we will not fixture them to play the next game,” said Luphahla.

Just this past weekend, there was a delayed start to two Southern Region Division One encounters at the Luveve Stadium B Arena as the home sides had challenges paying the referees.

The first encounter pitting the home side Emakhandeni Pirates and Arenel scheduled for 12 midday delayed by over 30 minutes as the match officials demanded their dues upfront.

It was the same with Mountain Climbers who were playing host to ZPC Hwange. The start to the game also had a lengthy delay owing to the same challenge as the first.

Arenel lead the pack in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league with 29 points from 11 games. Second placed ZPC Hwange remains within distance with 27 points from the same number of games.

Talen Vision who are in third place with 25 points with a game in hand beat Bosso 90 2-0 in Filabusi.

