Zifa say Highlanders should appoint coach

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA say Highlanders should have appointed a coach for their next game against Harare City as they only allowed Joel Luphahla to be in charge of one game while Bosso sought a qualified gaffer.

Luphahla took charge of Bosso in their 0-0 draw against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.

Luphahla is not a holder of a Caf A coaching badge as required by the Fifa club licensing to be in charge of a topflight league team.

Under the Fifa club licensing policy, which Zifa implemented, a coach without a Caf A coaching licence can’t sit on the team bench as head coach on match day. Without a Caf A badge, a coach needs a special waiver from Zifa to take charge of a Premier Soccer League team.

Judging from the Zifa directive, Luphahla will not be getting a second waiver and a new coach is the only way out for Bosso for Sunday’s match.

“We just allowed them to have Luphahla on the bench in order for them to get their house in order, but Highlanders should have appointed a qualified coach in their next game,” said Zifa competitions and communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

Highlanders are expected to name a new coach any time this week, with the club revealing that it had received over 20 CVs for the job last week.

Some of the coaches believed to have lodged their CVs are former coaches, Briton Mark Harrison, Zambian Kelvin Kaindu, Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, Amini Soma-Phiri and Egyptian Mohamed Fathi, as well as Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, Serbian Heric Vladislav and former Bulawayo City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube, among others. — @innocentskizoe