Zifa sets up Afcon fundraising committee

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zifa has appointed an Africa Cup of Nations fundraising committee headed by the association’s board member for finance Phillimon Machana in the interim.

Other members of the committee include executive committee member Sugar Chagonda, national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare and Warriors captain Knowledge Musona.

Zifa said more members will be appointed in due course.

“The executive committee is fully aware of the importance of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals and resolved to institute the Afcon 2021 fundraising committee. The committee will be provisionally chaired by chairman of the finance committee, Phillemon Machana. The captain will also be signatory to the fundraising bank account for transparency,” said Zifa in a statement.

“Additional members of the committee will be announced in due course and this will see Machana moving to the position of vice-chairperson. The executive committee resolved that transparency will be the hallmark of the committee and every cent will be accounted for.”