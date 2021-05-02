Zifa Southern Region Division One clubs say EGM petition achieved purpose

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter
Zifa Southern Region Division One clubs that had circulated a petition calling for an extraordinary general have now backed down, saying they simply wanted to jerk the executive into action.

The petition was complaining about the lack of transparency in how the board was handling the intended resumption of the Division One league, despite the fact that only the Premier Soccer League and women’s football had been green-lighted to resume.

According to the petition circulated to all clubs, the board stood accused of not communicating with them on measures being put in place to ensure the league resumed.

The board was also accused of not consulting clubs on key issues.

“That petition was just to make the board stand on its toes and not sleep on duty. We believe we achieved what we wanted because (Zifa Southern Region chairman Andrew) Tapela responded. There is direction now as a result of that petition,” said a club executive, who was part of the petition spearheads.

However, Tapela said his office never received the petition and the board was continuing with its day to day business.

