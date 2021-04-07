Zifa Southern Region Division One clubs voice concern over board’s silence on football return

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Division One clubs have penned a petition demanding an extraordinary meeting within 21 days after accusing the Zifa Southern Region board led by Andrew Tapela of leaving them in the dark about the return of their league.

The clubs say there has virtually been no communication from the board and were not consulted over the Standard Operating Procedure drafted by the board together with other regions.

“Clubs are in the dark on general football guidelines and generation and activation of regulations as provided for by Fifa guidelines on a number of occasions. As it is, a lot of confusion abounds how we as clubs proceed due to lack of proper interpretation, lack of guidance and absence of common binding principles.

“Clubs are at the centre of any activity in the league, but they were not consulted or requested to submit their views in the drafting of Standard Operation Procedures that were crafted jointly with other regions and currently awaiting approval by the Zimbabwe Football Association,” reads the petition, a copy of which is in possession of Chronicle Sport.