Zifa Southern Region Division One League belated 2023 awards on Friday

THE Zifa Southern Region Division One League will hold its belated 2023 awards at a local hotel on Friday.

The region’s administrator Augustine Ndlovu all is in place ahead of the event.

“All is in place ahead of the event which will see us rewarding those players who excelled last season. We are hopeful that we will have a memorable event,” said Ndlovu.

The past season was dominated by Arenel Movers, who got the region’s sole ticket to Premier Soccer League (PSL) football. ZPC Hwange finished second and Talen Vision concluded their campaign as second runners-up

Meanwhile, four Division One clubs CIWU, Indlovu Iyanyathela, DRC and Binga Pirates are facing the axe, as they are not in good standing with the league.

Last season, the league was compelled to expel former Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Zimbabwe Saints, Mountain Climbers and Emakhandeni Pirates for failure to pay their affiliation fees and fulfill fixtures.

The region have accepted ex PSL side, Bulawayo City to rejoin the league. Bulawayo City last played in PSL in the 2022 season and were relegated after a dismal campaign and opted to play Division Two and had an academy concept in mind.

