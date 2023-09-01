ZIFA Southern Region Meets

[email protected]

THE Zifa Southern Region Assembly will meet in the city today to review its operations.

The region has been hit by a number of problems chief among them the status of the executive following the dissolution of the Zifa Council due to its term having run out last year. Accordingly Augustine Ndlovu should be running the affairs of the region as head of secretariat.

A chairman has been put on the agenda to address delegates as has been board member competitions.

Lloyd Munhanga led an executive that replaced Andrew Tapela’s but it is its constitutional mandate that has been disputed by a camp within the clubs.

Fifa made it clear two months ago that the term of office of the previous executive had run out but the Northern and Southern Region boards have seemingly held on to their positions.

Walkovers have been a worrying factor and that speaks to the quality of the candidate to win the championship. With clubs failing to fulfill all matches some teams have gained over nine points in the past on their way to promotion.