Zifa still waiting for Fifa funds

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has not yet received the US$500 000 Fifa funding, which the world football governing body said will be disbursed to all member associations much earlier than July when it is usually released.

Zifa, however, said it was expecting the money to reflect in its books anytime from next week although the disbursement process will start this week.

Fifa announced last week that it was availing US$150 million to its 211 member associations.

“Any remaining entitlement to operational costs as defined under article 6 paragraph 3 (b) of the Forward 2.0 Regulations shall be released in full for 2019 and 2020. In particular, the release of the second installment of operational costs for 2020 will be moved forward from the July payment date as specified in the Regulations.

“This funding should be used to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on football in member associations. The standard obligations and responsibilities in relation to the use of these funds as outlined in the Forward Regulations 2.0 remain fully applicable (e.g. avoidance of the use of cash, maintenance of all supporting documentation,etc.), and will be subject to the standard audit and reporting process,” wrote Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura to member associations.

While acknowledging imminent receipt of the funds, Zifa reiterated that this was part of the legacy assistance that member associations get from Fifa with the only difference being that the funds’ disbursement has just been brought forward due to unexpected inconveniences brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These funds that Fifa have indicated we will get are the funds that we have been getting under the Forward programme. In fact, we were due to receive it in July after meeting certain criteria like having an annual general meeting, but Fifa has now said we can get it without meeting that criteria or any other conditions because they are aware of the unforeseen challenges brought about by Covid-19 in fulfilling some of the requirements,” said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

He said outside the legacy Forward Funds, Zifa has applied to Fifa for a financial bailout to assist its members that have also been adversely affected by the pandemic.

“Zifa is a full member of Fifa and we have written to the mother body seeking assistance so that we can also get some relief to assist our own members and that is still work in progress as we have been asked to submit the requirements of each member,” said Gwesela.