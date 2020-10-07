Zifa struggles to kick-off domestic football

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WHILE Zifa battles to get the domestic football league to kick-off since the Covid-19 outbreak prevented its start, Caf has released the schedule for the Chan tournament set for January next year.

The Chan competition will be held in Cameroon and is exclusively for players plying in their native countries’ domestic leagues. It was initially scheduled for April this year, but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Hosts Cameroon get the tournament underway with a showdown against Zimbabwe at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.

Also in the Warriors’ group are Mali and Burkina Faso, whom they face on January 20 before their final group against Mali four days later.

However, the Warriors find themselves in a fix ahead of the competition as the local league remains in limbo.

It is highly unlikely that the country will have a normal league this year and Zifa is trying to push for a mini league, but the costs involved could hamper any such plans.

It remains to be seen what measures will be taken by the football mother body to fully prepare the team for the tournament. – @innocentskizoe