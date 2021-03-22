Zifa sweat over Kadewere, Munetsi

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA is working round the clock to secure the release of the France-based pair of striker Tinotenda Kadewere and midfielder Marshal Munetsi.

According to Reuters, the French sports ministry on Saturday opened the door for foreign players in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 to join their national teams for World Cup football qualifiers outside the European Union, allowing them to forgo a seven-day quarantine upon their return.

The Warriors’ technical team has always had hope that Kadewere, who was on the losing end on Saturday night when his Olympique Lyonnais fell 2-4 to Paris St Germaine, as well as Munetsi, who played the entire match for his Reims’ 1-0 away win over Dijon, will make it for the crucial Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

Zimbabwe leave for Botswana tomorrow to play their match on Thursday and will host Zambia in the final Group H encounter on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said while they are excited that the door for Kadewere and Munetsi has been opened, the challenging part of the conditions for their release includes that the pair travel on a private plane.

“Obviously we welcome the announcement by the French sports ministry. While we celebrate the news, their availability is subject to fulfilling underlying conditions that they have to travel on a chartered plane. We are still working on coming up with an arrangement which we hope will be beneficial,” said Gwesela.

The French sports ministry said apart from the exemption of a seven-day quarantine, non-European footballers will have to comply with a strict sanitary and medical protocol (bubble + daily PCR test on their return to their club).

Earlier last week, the French league said that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs “would not make available for selection the foreign players summoned for matches outside the EU/EEA zone during the next international period in March.” – @ZililoR