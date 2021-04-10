Zifa to give petition ‘due consideration’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela says his board will not ignore a petition being circulated by some clubs if it raises constitutional matters.

The petition, which contains a cocktail of accusations against the board, also calls for an extraordinary general meeting within 21 days.

“If it’s a constitutional matter we certainly can’t ignore it, but with or without the petition, there certainly will be an annual general meeting where our clubs will be apprised on all developments,” said Tapela.

He expressed disappointment at the accusations in the petition, which he described as a “huge exaggeration” and misrepresentation of facts by those pushing their own agenda.

The petition accuses the Tapela-led board of keeping clubs in the dark about the region’s return to football plans.

The clubs also accused the board of not consulting them in drafting of the Standard Operating Procedures for the return of football, but Tapela refuted the allegations.

“We did not (craft the document as regions), that was a cut and paste document from the Sports and Recreation Commission. Bear in mind that associations applied to resume their sporting activities and Zifa did the same and said we want to resume football under these conditions. The SRC responded and also added their input indicating what they want to see happening. That was a prescription from the SRC, certainly not our brainchild as regions,” said Tapela.

He said regions were mere recipients of that information which they also further sent to their respective constituencies.

Tapela also refuted as unfounded claims that his board has not been communicating and engaging with clubs on resumption of football, saying it was not true that his board had adopted a “them and us” attitude towards clubs.

“It’s just saddening really that we have people wanting to gain mileage out of nothing. Records are there to show that my board has been engaging with our clubs. For the record our first communication was on February 27 where we released a newsletter informing our clubs of what has been happening and what should be expected regarding the return to football and that communication was also carried by you (Chronicle Sport). The following day on February 28 another communication was sent out and we released our rules and regulations to say while we are still waiting for further information on the road to football return, can the clubs be analysing these rules and regulations so that when we eventually have our annual meeting, these rules can be rectified,” said Tapela.

He said on March 10, they resent the rules and regulations together with a notice for clubs to start registration of players online and a reminder was sent on March 18.

“On March 31, we sent to our clubs detailed information on the resumption of football protocols with correspondence from the Sports and Recreation Commission as well as Zifa nationally telling our clubs that when football finally resumes these are the expectations they (clubs) are expected to adhere to.

“Issues like fenced stadia to bar spectators from coming through, separate rooms where they shall keep their Covid-19 material and the need to have compliance officers, among other necessities. So these claims of non-communication are really an exaggeration,” said Tapela.

He said only five clubs, Hwange, Ajax, CIWU, Blue Line and ZPC Hwange have been responding.

“Let us learn to be honest with ourselves rather than raising unnecessary dust. Football will return, but it’s not us who determine that. This is why authorities said it will be a gradual return, starting with the Premier Soccer League and women’s football. Clubs should concentrate on making sure they are not found wanting when the call comes to get down to serious business and those pushing this petition should ask themselves if we are given permission to start tomorrow, bazalidlala yini ibhola lakhona? Have they met all the requirements that were sent to them?”