Zifa to go ahead with national second tier league

13 Jan, 2023 - 19:01 0 Views
The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association has resolved to fulfill the constitutional requirement of having a national second tier league with effect from this season while keeping the four regional Division One leagues. In a communique to the regions, the national football motherbody’s acting chief executive officer, Xolisani Gwesela said each of the regions must forward four top clubs, to make a 16-team league.

“The executive committee resolved to embark on the national Division League in line with Section 10 of the Zifa Constitution. We are therefore inviting your top four clubs to join the inaugural league,” said Gwesela. The makeup of the promotional ladder will be similar to the English Football Association whose second tier is the Championship with League One being the third tier.

