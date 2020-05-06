Zifa to pay affiliates

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zifa executive committee has resolved to pay $2 000 to its top 80 referees as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) levy on behalf of 24 500 registered athletes and officials.

The association also resolved to disburse a grant to all its affiliate members to help mitigate the Covid-19 effects.

According to a Press statement by communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela, the decision to pay referees was reached after realisation that some of the match officials were not formally employed and freezing of football activities left them badly affected.

“The emergency committee authorised disbursement of an administration grant to all its affiliate members to help mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The quantum of the grant per affiliate is equivalent to the 2020 subscription fees paid or payable by the respective affiliate. The grant will be immediately disbursed to all paid up members and will be deducted from Zifa administration operations budget for 2020.

In order to ensure all affiliates benefit, those who have not yet paid their affiliation will have their grant set off against their dues to Zifa at which point they will be deemed fully paid up. Zifa hopes that the money, though not sufficient, will go a long way to assist members,” said Gwesela.

Meanwhile, the football motherbody said all football activity remains suspended following an extension of the lockdown by the Government by a further two weeks. Zifa also hinted at the possibility of the 2020 football season starting in August or September, as reported by Chronicle Sport.

“As is the norm, the path to normalcy shall be derived from the polices implemented by the Government and guidance from Caf and Fifa. The association in supporting the Government decision notes that the only important issue at the moment is the safety and health of all football stakeholders and the nation as a whole. The Zifa emergency committee noted that other football associations were planning to resume football operations around August/September 2020 and has tentatively set this date as to when our leagues will commence should our Government announce a complete end of the lockdown any day before the envisaged dates. The resumption of football activities will also be done in consultation with Caf and Fifa. For Zifa, should the season begin in September, such will see us also aligning our football calendar with the rest of the world,” reads Gwesela’s statement.