Zifa to register out-of-contract players

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA says it will immediately register all players whose contracts expired last year despite their previous clubs refusing to issue clearance letters demanding payment from their new teams.

The association said it had taken this unorthodox decision following what it said was a deliberate misinterpretation of its December 31, 2020, circular.

Zifa received correspondence from the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) complaining that some Premier Soccer League clubs were withholding clearance letters for players with expired contracts demanding compensation for services not rendered during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We clearly outlined guidelines (in the December 31, 2020, circular) in relation to expiring contracts in the Covid-19 era. These remain guidelines only and are not at all legally binding,” reads the Zifa statement to PSL clubs.

The association said it cannot prescribe to contracting parties how their relationship must be governed and neither can it interfere on labour matters involving two parties, except to urge them to dialogue or find common ground.

“In the interest of all parties and football progress and having observed (a) potential crisis, Zifa intends to register all affected players with clubs of their choice so they can play football while whoever is aggrieved can pursue recourse through proper dispute handling procedures as available in our football statutes. While a contract of employment is binding on the individuals concerned, we would want to believe that where several remedies are available to the offended party, such must be utilised without resorting to the use of interdicts, which in terms of common law can only be relied upon where no other remedies such as damages or compensation can be pursued.

“Please kindly note therefore in seeking this registration, Zifa is not at all ruling on the status of the affected players. The idea is that player careers must not be in limbo while a dispute persists,” reads the statement.

Zifa said while it was aware of a PSL “AGM resolution” on the matter, the current stalemate involving the same PSL clubs suggests that there is no consensus.

“This is the reason why Zifa is soliciting comments directly from all PSL clubs. This is not in any way to demean the PSL as an institution, but is our way of trying to find common ground before any disputes are escalated to the responsible bodies. It is Zifa’s wish that real football resumes and attention goes rightfully to the real sporting action rather than negativities which have an effect of soiling the game and its stakeholders.”

PSL clubs have up to the end of today to make representations to Zifa on the matter.

Harare rivals Caps United and Dynamos are at loggerheads over Newman Sianchali, with Makepekepe demanding compensation for the veteran striker while Manica Diamonds are also demanding compensation for Pritchard Mphelele who has joined Highlanders.