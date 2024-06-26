ZiG currency: A beacon of economic stability for Zim

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu shows the new gold-backed currency - the ZiG in this file picture

Marilyn Mutize, Correspondent

The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency in April marked a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards economic stability. As the latest addition to the nation’s monetary framework, the ZiG has already demonstrated its potential to anchor the economy, stabilise prices, and restore confidence in the local currency.

One of the key successes of the ZiG is its role in stabilising the exchange rate. Upon its launch, the ZiG was pegged at an exchange rate of 13,56 ZiG per US dollar and was allowed to freely float thereafter.

This strategic move has contributed to a more predictable and stable exchange rate environment, essential for economic planning and investment.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reported that the ZiG’s introduction has simplified monetary transactions and enhanced the predictability of financial affairs, which are critical for economic recovery and growth.

The positive reception of the ZiG by both economic agents and the general public further underscores its success. Businesses and consumers have embraced the new currency, which circulates alongside foreign currencies under a multi-currency system.

This acceptance is a testament to the currency’s credibility and the Government’s effective communication strategy, which has helped build trust in the ZiG’s value and stability.

Concrete examples of the ZiG’s impact are evident in the agricultural sector, where stable currency and predictable pricing have allowed for better planning and investment.

Farmers now have greater confidence in the market prices for their produce, which helps in securing loans and investing in better farming techniques. The stability brought by the ZiG has also positively affected retail and manufacturing sectors, with businesses reporting increased consistency in pricing and reduced need for frequent price adjustments due to currency fluctuations.

The transition to the ZiG has also fostered greater financial inclusion. By converting previous Zimbabwe dollar balances into ZiG, the Government ensured that all citizens could seamlessly adapt to the new currency. This conversion process has been smooth, with financial institutions and banks effectively managing the switch, thus minimising disruptions to everyday transactions.

Furthermore, the stability of the ZiG has attracted foreign investment, as investors are reassured by the Government’s commitment to maintaining a stable monetary environment.

The introduction of the ZiG is seen as a proactive measure to address past economic challenges, demonstrating the Government’s resolve to create a conducive environment for economic growth and investment.

Adding to its growing list of benefits, the RBZ has struck a partnership with Homelink, which will see Zimbabweans being able to withdraw ZiG notes and coins from its branches around the country.

This move is set to ease the pain of consumers who were being inconvenienced by public transport operators and other service providers as they charged flat fares, prejudicing many of their change.

By ensuring the availability of small change, the RBZ is addressing a practical concern of daily economic transactions, further enhancing the currency’s usability and public acceptance.

The promotion of traditional grains such as sorghum, pearl millet, and finger millet, underpinned by the stability of the ZiG, is another significant benefit. These grains are not only more resilient to climate variations but also contribute to food security.

The stable currency environment allows for better pricing and market conditions, encouraging farmers to diversify their crops and ensure a more resilient agricultural sector.

The ZiG’s introduction has also facilitated more efficient Government revenue collection. With a stable and predictable currency, tax payments have become more straightforward, reducing evasion and increasing compliance.

This enhanced revenue collection supports public services and infrastructure development, further stimulating economic growth.

Endorsements from key business leaders also highlight the currency’s success. Mr Oswell Binha, chairman of the CEO Africa Roundtable Board, praised the Government’s efforts in creating a reliable currency system.

He noted that the business sector is fully behind the ZiG and commended its solid performance. Mr Binha emphasised the importance of a clear roadmap for the ongoing currency reform agenda, recognising the structured approach taken by the Government as effective and beneficial. He also pledged continued engagement with the

Government to maintain and build on the current positive trajectory.

In conclusion, the ZiG has ushered in a new era of economic stability and growth for Zimbabwe. Its success is evident in the stabilisation of the exchange rate, increased public and business confidence, enhanced financial inclusion, and positive impacts on various economic sectors.

The ZiG represents a significant step forward in Zimbabwe’s economic recovery, offering a stable and predictable monetary environment that supports sustained growth and development. As the Government continues to implement supportive policies and frameworks, the ZiG is poised to be a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economic future.