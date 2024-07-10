ZiG primed for seamless international acceptance and usage

THE country’s new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG) widespread acceptance locally will trigger a seamless acceptance regionally, Monetary Policy Committee member Mr Persistence Gwanyanya has said.

ZiG was introduced in April as part of a raft of policy interventions to address exchange rate volatility, curtail inflation, and restore macro-economic stability.

It is backed by precious minerals, mainly gold and foreign currency. Zimbabwe has 2,5 tonnes of gold and US$300 million in cash reserves to back the new currency.

Of the gold reserves, 1,5 tonnes are held at the RBZ vaults and one tonne is held offshore.