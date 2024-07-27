ZiG stability sets economy on growth trajectory

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S corporate giants have collectively breathed a sigh of relief as the stability of the Zimbabwean dollar (ZiG) has brought much-needed calm to the country’s economic waters.

A formidable lineup of industry heavyweights, including Delta Corporation, Econet Wireless, Unifreight Africa, Innscor Africa, BAT Zimbabwe, Natfoods, Hippo Valley Estates, Seed Co Limited, CBZ Holdings, and Old Mutual Zimbabwe, have all reported a welcome stabilisation of their business growth.

As these influential companies share their positive outlook, it’s clear that the ZiG’s stability has been a game-changer for Zimbabwe’s business landscape.

These companies quote prices and conduct transactions in ZiG, accept it as payment for goods and services, and hold it in their financial accounts and treasuries. They also use ZiG for payroll and other operational expenses, invest in ZiG-denominated assets and instruments, and report financial results and dividends in ZiG.

This widespread acceptance has contributed significantly to the ZiG’s stability and widespread use in the economy.

By adapting their business operations to the local currency, these companies have reduced transaction costs and exchange rate risks, increased economic activity and trade, enhanced financial inclusion and access to credit, and supported the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy and promote economic growth.

Their implicit acceptance has reinforced the ZiG’s status as legal tender, creating a more stable and predictable business environment in Zimbabwe.

The collective actions of the influential companies have sent a strong signal to the market, indicating their confidence in the ZiG’s stability and viability.

As a result, the currency has become an integral part of Zimbabwe’s economic landscape, facilitating trade, investment, and economic growth.

The acceptance of ZiG by these companies has also encouraged other businesses and individuals to follow suit, further entrenching the currency’s position in the economy.

In essence, the collective actions of the companies have reinforced the ZiG's status as legal tender, contributing to a more stable and predictable business environment in Zimbabwe.

