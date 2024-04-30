ZiG: Victoria Falls yet to receive new currency

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE transacting public in Victoria Falls is yet to receive the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes and coins as they are yet to be available in the resort city.

A snap survey this Tuesday midmorning showed that shops and banks were yet to receive the new currency which depositors in other parts of the country have started withdrawing.

Banks were supposed to take delivery of the notes and coins from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Monday for commencement of withdrawals by depositors today.

Hopes are high that the structured currency would deliver the desired economic stability and bring relief to the transacting public following its launch early this month.

“We are yet to receive any Zig and no customer has transacted with it,” said a shop attendant at one of the retail shops in the city.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, some bank authorities said they were yet to receive the notes and coins.

The tourism sector was also this mid-morning yet to receive any payments from the clients in ZiG.

The Central Bank has since set weekly cash withdrawal limits at ZiG3 000 for individuals and ZiG30 000 for corporates to manage the initial roll-out.