ZiG yet to reach Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

The newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency which started circulating today, is yet to start circulating in the mining town of Kwekwe.

A snap survey revealed that no bank had started distributing the new currency with most banks saying they are expecting the notes and coins by end of day.

“We are expecting the new notes and coins anytime today and maybe by the end of the day people might have started having access to the new currency. If it happens that we close shop before the new currency arrives then it will start circulating tomorrow,” said a Bank Manager on anonymity.

A visit to the bus terminus and vegetable markets also revealed that merchandisers were still expecting the new notes.

“We want the money, we are eagerly waiting for it, especially for change purposes. It has become difficult to operate because people are now afraid of buying due to change but if the ZiG comes it will solve a lot of problems as we will be able to sell small items which require change,” said a vendor, Mr Silibaziso Masaka.