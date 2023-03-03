Zig-Zag resumes live shows

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

KWEKWE-based reggae outfit, Zig-Zag Band has resumed live shows after its last performance many years back.

The Gomo Ramasare hit-makers reunited last year to work on their 13th album. They released three singles that have been well received by the public, prompting them to start live shows.

Chigiyo, as the band is affectionately known, released singles Gwenyambira, Jongwe Rechirungu and Chinemazano which are receiving fair airplay on ZBCtv as well as local radio stations.

During their inaugural live show at The Club in Mbizo recently, the outfit took revellers down memory lane reminding them why they were a household name back in the day. The band also played their latest songs which were equally well-received by fans.

The band’s manager, Julius Ziva said the singles triggered demand for live shows. He said they are even getting invitations to perform from people across the country.

“We’re having more invitations from as far as Ruwa, Filabusi, Harare and other places. We also have some artistes asking for collaborations. This is largely attributed to the release of our singles that saw us get bookings,” he said.

Ziva said the album that they have been working on is ready for release. It will have six tracks.

“So far, we’ve released three tracks on the album as singles. The last three are Ndiyani Arikuimba and two remixes of Saungwedza and Chenai Moyo,” said Ziva.

The band was a hit in the 80s and mid-90s, but after the demise of the group’s core members, the group sank into oblivion.

Distance also became a barrier as some band members were based in Kadoma, Kwekwe and Harare.

Guitarist Gilbert Zvamaida left the group and is now the lead guitarist for Thomas Mapfumo’s Blacks Unlimited. Currently, the band is made up of Julius Ziva on lead, vocals and trumpet; Gerald Chamunorwa (drums); Stephen Lunga (keys); Sunduzo Kosolo, bass and Isaac Phiri on vocals and percussions.