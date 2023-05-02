Zim A, Pakistan A cricket match fever grips Kwekwe

Chevrons celebrate a wicket in the second ODI against Netherlands

Michael Magoronga

Midlands Correspondent

The Kwekwe community is drooling at the prospect of witnessing first-class cricket as Zimbabwe A hosts Pakistan A at Kwekwe Sports Club from 3 to 6 May.

Popularly known as the Shaheens, Pakistan A are expected to open their account of the Zimbabwe tour with the match against the Zimbabwe A side in the Midlands town in a four-day red ball match.

The same teams will travel to Mutare where they will again clash in another four-day red ball match from 10 to 13 May.

After the two red ball games, action will then move to Harare for the 50-over series pitting a Zimbabwe Select team against the tourists, with the first encounter pencilled for Takashinga Cricket Club on May 17.

The rest of the matches will then be played at Harare Sports Club on May 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27.

Zimbabwe Cricket arranged the series to help the Chevrons fine-tune ahead of the crunch Cricket World Cup Qualifiers that will be staged across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from June 18 to July 9.

Kwekwe Sports Club, home to local franchise Midwest Rhinos, has played host to some big matches before including the 2018 ICC World Cup qualifiers.

The matches have excited the local community which had been starved of international cricket despite its ground being one of the best in the country.

Midwest Rhinos General Manager, Mr Admire Marodza was ecstatic about the match urging the supporters to come in their numbers to support Zimbabwe A.

“It is such an honour to be hosting such a high-profile match. We would really love it if we could have games of such magnitude on regular intervals,” he said.

He said all is set for the match adding the team has done its best to prepare for the match.

Mr Marodza urged supporters to come in their numbers.

“I know the bulk of the matches are taking place during the week, but I urge all those who can, to come in their numbers to support the team. This is a perfect opportunity for us to market our Rhinos Cricket brand. We really cherish such moments,” said Marodza.

Fans in Harare have already set the pace with record attendances gracing the Chevrons’ games and playing their role in spurring the team resulting in improved performances form the team.

It remains to be seen if the Midlands supporters will utilize the opportunity and spur Zimbabwe A.