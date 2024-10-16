Zim accelerates social protection despite sanctions

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT continues to register positive milestones in rolling out effective social protection programmes to ensure improved livelihoods for citizens despite the illegal sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Last year, over 18 000 victims of human trafficking were united with their families while processing of nearly 20 000 applicants for medical assistance was concluded as part of efforts to cushion vulnerable citizens who bear the brunt of constrained economic progress due to sanctions.

Researchers and economic experts concur that illegal sanctions have frustrated the country’s access to external funding and potential investment resulting in weaker trade performance, low investment and unfair participation in the global economy.

According to the National Voluntarily Review (NVR) 2024 report, which Zimbabwe presented to the United Nations this year to show the progress made in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the country has cushioned many of its citizens who found themselves in distress including victims of trafficking.

“In 2023, a total of 18 170 individuals who were victims of human trafficking were supported to reunite with their families and communities,” reads the report.

A monitoring tool, the report stated, was created to oversee the well-being of human trafficking survivors and provide appropriate care. Zimbabwe therefore remains vigilant in assisting different groups of vulnerable migrants.

The country has established Migrant Resource Centres (MRCs) in Bulawayo and Harare, which provide citizens with information prior to their migration to other countries to reduce cases of them falling victims to

human trafficking.

Government has also made strides in assisting especially vulnerable citizens to access health services across the country.

Under the programme, Government exempts long term illness patients from paying medical fees, restitutes orphaned and vulnerable children as well as persons living with disabilities in the event of them paying medical fees.

“In 2023, a total of 19 280 people who applied for the service were assisted to access health services under the programme,” read the NVR report.

The Government’s Basic Education Assisted Module (Beam) remains one of the most popular social protection nets that ensure education becomes a right for all.

According to the NVR report, over 1,5 million children benefitted from the programme last year.

“This is an education assistance programme meant to cater for school fees, levies and examination fees for vulnerable children at mainstream primary and secondary schools as well as those at special schools for children with disabilities. In 2023, a total of 1 515 047 children comprising of 730 321 boys and 784 726 girls were assisted,” reads the report.

Reflecting on this, Bulawayo Provincial Social Development Officer, Ms Energy Mlambo, said the Government was the main provider of social protection for vulnerable citizens.

She said Government manages various social protection nets including payment of fees, provision of medicine and even advancing cash transfers to ensure the vulnerable citizens are cushioned.

Ms Mlambo said through the provision of social protection nets, the Government guarantees that citizens enjoy their rights.

“All these social protection initiatives are funded by Treasury. The Department of Social Development comes up with a budget for those programmes and the Government then funds them. However, we also get support from development partners,” she said.

The NVR report commends the Government for introducing policies that protect the most vulnerable in society.

The Second Republic through amending the Children’s Act, has provided more protection to children under the age of 18 years.

“In alignment with the amended Children’s Act, efforts are made to provide care and protection services to orphans and vulnerable children, aiming to address challenges they face and uphold their rights.

“These services encompass relocating children from risky environments to safe havens, connecting them with specialised service providers and offering probationary support,” reads the report.

Last year, 68 949 children received specialised care and protection services nationwide with the Government providing grants to the institutions taking care of the children.

The report also shows that the country is not just providing social protection but capacitating vulnerable citizens so that they become self-reliant.

“By the end of second quarter of 2023, a total of 7 405 beneficiaries had been reached with Sustainable Livelihood projects in six districts ,which are Mangwe, Tsholotsho, Nkayi, Buhera, Gutu and Gokwe South.” — @nqotshili