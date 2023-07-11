Zim Afro T10 match schedule out

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AS momentum builds towards the start of the much-anticipated Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 league, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has released the fixtures schedule.

The tournament is set to begin on July 20 and will see five teams battling it out for the top honours of the inaugural tournament in the country.

The matches line up promise to keep the cricket craze alive among the sport’s enthusiasts in the Zimbabwe.

From the fixtures schedule, after the opening day, the tournament will pick up pace with nine games scheduled over the next three days. The match days with three games will see the first contest begin at 3pm, followed by matches at 5pm while the last match takes place at 7pm.

Some games will be played under floodlights, in a first at Harare Sports Club. In total there are six days wherein three games will be played, while two games will be played each on July 24 and 27.

On 28 July, the Qualifier One will begin at 3pm, with the top ranked team during the league stages taking on the team that finished second, and the winner goes through to the final. This will be followed by an eliminator, where teams ranked third and fourth will battle it out for a spot in Qualifier Two.

In Qualifier Two, the team that lost Qualifier One will play the winner of the eliminator, for a berth in the final. The grand final is slated for 5pm on July 29, with the final act of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 being the closing ceremony. All the games will be played at the country’s ceremonial home of cricket, Harare Sports Club.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan’s Harare Hurricanes will get the tournament up and running against the Chevrons stalwart, Sikander Raza’s Bulawayo Braves.

ZC Managing Director, Givemore Makoni said the tournament promises to be a great one which will see high quality cricket being displayed and are looking forward to it.

“The announcement of the schedule for the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 has just raised the levels of excitement in the country, and we can’t wait for the first ball to be bowled. This has the makings of a fantastic tournament, and I am sure the Zimbabweans will welcome the high-quality cricket with open arms,” said Makoni.

Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman, Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk wished all the teams the best of luck ahead of the historic day as Zimbabwe will become the first full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host such an event.

“We have been eagerly waiting for this schedule announcement, as it brings us closer to a landmark moment. The T10 journey continues to gather pace and entertain, and we expect more of the same in Harare with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10. May the best team win and may the audiences have the time of their lives while they watch some of the best cricketers in action,” said Mulk.

The league is a partnership between ZC and T Ten Global Sports and promises to be a great initiative which will play a good role in the development and growth of the sport in the country.