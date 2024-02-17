‘Zim aims for key role on global stage’

Fungi Kwaramba in ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

ZIMBABWE is aiming to be a key player on the international stage with a seat at the United Nations Security Council a top priority for the Second Republic that continues to use platforms such as the African Union (AU) Summit to advance its national interests, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

The President is among dozens of Heads of State and Governments who have converged in Ethiopia to attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU, which is being held under the theme, “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa”.

Earlier yesterday, he was welcomed at Bole International Airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, and Zimbabwe representative to the AU Ambassador Sophia Nyamudeza.

As per his custom when he visits foreign countries, President Mnangagwa engaged Zimbabweans living and working in Ethiopia and saluted them for continuing to fly the nation’s flag high as well as contributing to the country’s development either through remittances or direct investment.

“I am very happy to learn that Members of the Zimbabwean Diaspora Community in Ethiopia have upheld their Zimbabwean identity regardless of their individual success and eminence. I understand a number of you are occupying high-profile positions in international and multilateral organisations such as the African Union Commission and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, among others. Indeed, you have made us very proud, continue to fly the Zimbabwean flag high.

“As you are aware, my delegation and I are here in Addis Ababa attending the 37th African Union Summit. This Summit is an important platform for us as African Governments to take stock of our progress as we endeavour to be key players on the international arena. It is the platform where we ensure that we are on track to achieve the goals, vision and aspirations of the ‘Africa We Want’ as enshrined in Agenda 2063,” the President said.

Engaging the Diaspora community also resonates with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of “leaving no one and no place behind” in pursuit of the country’s Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-class economy.

That vision, the President added, is now within reach as the country’s economy continues to grow in leaps and bounds, tapping also from remittances from the Diaspora which contributed 13 percent of foreign currency inflows as of October 2023.

“In December 2023, the Monetary Policy Committee acknowledged that Diaspora remittances flows have consistently surpassed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), portfolio investment and Official Development Assistance since 2009.

“The Committee further noted that Diaspora remittances alone contributed 16 percent of the country’s foreign currency inflows as of 31 October 2023.

“The Monetary Policy Committee underscored the need to leverage Diaspora remittances for development as part of a broader package of measures to cushion the economy from recurring global shocks.

“As Government, we are elated by this, as your investment comes with no strings attached, no conditionalities, as you are knowledgeable that what you invest in your country will benefit your own kinsmen directly or indirectly. To this end, the Second Republic has put in motion modalities to facilitate your investments into the country, be they small, medium or large scale. I am pleased to observe that there is growing interest among our Diaspora to invest back home. This is evidenced by increasing inquiries on available investment opportunities at our various Provincials Offices responsible for Provincial Affairs and Devolution”.

To bring the Diasporans on board, President Mnangagwa said Government will host the Second Diaspora Investment Forum and homecoming event in April.

“I urge you to take advantage of the many low hanging fruits of investment opportunities abound in various sectors of the economy including, Agriculture, Mining, Energy, Technology, Transport, Manufacturing, Tourism, Infrastructure, Health and Education, among others. During the Conference, you will be able to meet with Agencies that promote investments such as ZIDA, ZimTrade and Provincial Authorities. It is therefore prudent to plan for your participation and learn from the authorities how you can benefit from the plethora of investment opportunities that have been packaged for your uptake.

“In addition to the Investment Conference, the Government intends to honour diasporans who have continued to dedicate their time and resources to Zimbabwe through various philanthropic initiatives.

“It is our wish to celebrate their success stories as we look forward to more of such noble initiatives”.

President Mnangagwa added that his Government is in the process of reviewing the National Diaspora Policy of 2016 to ensure the enactment of a framework that responds to Diasporans.

“This Taskforce will soon be undertaking capacity building visits to select countries including Ethiopia to learn best practices in promoting Diaspora co-operation in national development.

“The National Diaspora Taskforce will take this opportunity to engage with the Diaspora. I therefore invite you to make time to interact with them and lend your voice in the review of the Diaspora Policy”.

During the AU Summit, which will be officially opened today, important topics related to peace, security, regional integration, and development will be discussed by the African leaders.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the summit affords Zimbabwe an opportunity to strengthen ties with fellow African countries and the world at large.

“The objective of this Theme is to strengthen strategic partnerships between AU Member States in order to build resilient education systems and inclusive learning for Africa. The AU believes that advancing education on the continent, particularly in the Science and Technology sector, will help to expedite the AU’s efforts towards the realisation of Agenda 2063.

“The AU Heads of State and Government will also interrogate the progress made in addressing the worrying security situation and conflict in isolated pockets on the continent, including in West Africa which has been rocked by unconstitutional changes of Governments,” read the statement in part.