Zim all-rounder Roy Kaia’s bowling action under investigation

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Roy Kaia has been reported for suspect bowling action in the just-ended Test against Bangladesh, which the tourists comfortably won by 220 runs.

Kaia bowled 23 overs in the Test without picking up a wicket.

“The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old off-spinner’s bowling action,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

“Video footage of Kaia’s bowling action from the match will now be scrutinised by an expert panel, as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited testing centre is not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19.”

Until the panel makes its decision known, Kaia is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket.

Kaia has featured in three Tests and one ODI for Zimbabwe since his debut in 2015.

He joins a list of other Zimbabwean bowlers, whose bowling actions were investigated by the ICC.

These include off-spinner Prosper Utseya and fast medium bowler bowler Brian Vitori. – @innocentskizoe