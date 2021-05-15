Zim among Covid-19 vaccination leaders

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE is leading other African countries on Covid-19 vaccinations which have been administered in the past 30 days in what experts have termed a sign that local scientists can be trusted.

The country was among the few that started using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine following a nod from local scientists who said it was effective.

The roll out which started on February 18 was conducted after an all-scientific process by local scientists and experts to ascertain the efficacy of the Sinopharm vaccine, which was confirmed to be 79 percent.

Statistics from Our World in Data, an online research and data platform show that Zimbabwe has been on an upward trend since starting vaccinations.

The organisation estimates that the country has inoculated at least 3,5 percent of its population of about 14.5 million people, the highest figure in the region.

Neighbouring Botswana sits at 2,27 percent, South Africa 0,77 percent, Namibia 1,35 percent and Zambia is at 0,49 percent according to Our World in Data.

This is a representation of people who had received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by May 12.

As at 13 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 491 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 36 286 recoveries and 1 582 deaths.

To date, a total of 559 875 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) listed the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use last week, giving the green light for its global roll-out.

The vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

In an interview yesterday chief coordinator of the Covid-19 Task Force Dr Agnes Mahomva said the continued rise in vaccination figures was an indicator that Zimbabwe was on track.

She said the figures are also an indicator that Zimbabwean scientists can be trusted and applauded members of the public for trusting the Government.

“We are proud of how we continue to perform as a country in terms of vaccines and we are confident that more people will come forward now that the vaccine has been approved by the WHO. It gives us pride to know that our own scientists recommended the rolling out of the vaccine way back before many countries joined in and we are happy because they did not mislead us,” said Dr Mahomva.

“We are proud of our scientists and we are calling for more people to get vaccinated and continue practising social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene as the fight against the spread of Covid-19 is still on.”- @thamamoe.