Zim artistes in solidarity with Anti-Sanctions Drive

ZIMBABWEAN artistes have come out in solidarity with the Anti-Sanctions Drive saying that the illegal embargo has stifled the growth of their industry for the past 20 years.

The artistes said this ahead of the virtual gala that will be held in Bulawayo this Saturday. It will be broadcast live on ZBCtv from the Rainbow Hotel.

A number of artistes such as Sandra Ndebele, rhumba sensation Juntal, sungura’s Alan Chimbetu, zimdancehall’s Jah Master, liberation group Light Machine Gun (LMG) Choir and gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke gave their solidarity messages in support of the drive.

Sandra Ndebele said this was a time for the nation to speak with one voice.

“This is the time that we come together as Zimbabweans and build the nation, rather than pulling in different directions. If we all speak in one voice, we shall achieve great things for our country, Zimbabwe,” said Ndebele.

Juntal who is among those performing at the gala said sanctions should be removed as they destroy the future of their generation.

“We’re saying no to the sanctions and I’m asking people to stay glued to the television on Saturday as we’ll be performing live from Bulawayo. The sanctions must go for a better tomorrow for ourselves and our children,” said Juntal.

Happiness Sibanda from LMG Choir said they were ready to rock the stage while calling for the removal of sanctions.

“We fought the colonialists with the gun during the war of liberation, but now they’ve come back with these illegal sanctions. They’re punishing us for liberating our country and our land. How can someone punish us for doing that? It shouldn’t be like that. These sanctions should be removed,” said Sibanda.

“On the 24th we’ll be there with the choir singing the famous Sijabule Namhlanje,” added Sibanda.

Gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke said: “We support our leaders with this message of Anti-Sanctions. As gospel musicians, our message is there should be peace, tranquillity and love in Zimbabwe and across the continent of Africa.

“So, let’s tune in (to TV on Saturday) while we are at home and watch the Anti-Sanctions Gala,” said Manyeruke.

Zimdancehall man of the moment, Jah Master of the Hello Mwari fame said: “I’ll be in Bulawayo for the Anti-Sanctions Gala and I want people to get ready to be rocked on the night.”

A full list of performers for the gala is set to be released soon.

Last year, Sadc declared October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day and the gala is part of activities that Zimbabwe has lined for the day.

This year’s Anti-Sanctions theme is: “Resilience, Progress and Solidarity under an environment of sanctions.” — @bonganinkunzi.