Zim basketball running out of time

13 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE’S participation in the 3×3 Fiba Under-18 Africa Cup in the DR Congo hangs in balance as the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) is still awaiting clearance from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

BUZ intends sending two teams, four boys and four girls to the tournament, which also acts as a qualifier for the 3×3 Under-18 World Cup.

Joe Mujuru, BUZ president, said if they fail to get clearance by the end of Tuesday they will have to call off the trip.

“We’re still optimistic about travelling for the Africa Cup, but what is worrying is that time is running out and we haven’t received a response from the SRC. We should be in Kinshasa on Thursday and latest on Friday. So, if by the end of day we have nothing, we will have to make a decision,” said Mujuru.

Due to a delay in getting clearance, BUZ hasn’t secured air tickets, but Mujuru said Fiba is covering all accommodation and meals’ costs in Kinshasa. – @ZililoR

