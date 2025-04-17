Zim, Belarus to boost bilateral relations

President Mnangagwa receives a notepad as a gift from Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, who paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo

ZIMBABWE and Belarus are exploring various avenues to accelerate bilateral relations across all sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich has said.

Deputy PM Karankevich yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare following his arrival in the country on a working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and broadening economic and technical co-operation earlier this week. Zimbabwe and Belarus traditionally enjoy excellent relations that have seen the exchange of high-level visits, increased political and economic co-operation, and deepened collaborative efforts between the two countries at multilateral fora.

In an interview after a closed-door meeting with President Mnangagwa, Deputy PM Karankevich said Belarus was proud to be in various partnerships with Zimbabwe.

“With the distinguished President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency President Mnangagwa, we have sincerely discussed all the possibilities for further fast-tracking bilateral relations in every particular sphere in order to make sure we increase the benefits to the population of the two countries,” he said.

Harare and Minsk have ongoing co-operation frameworks in agriculture, industrial production, education, energy, transport, and facilitation of investment.

“Belarus is very proud to be part of strategically important joint ventures for the benefit of the two peoples of the countries . . . and from our side, we are ready to reconfirm readiness to implement all the projects of interest to the Zimbabwean side, as well as implement the new ones that would be upcoming,” he said.

Deputy PM Karankevich said the two countries are presently actioning agreements entered into by Presidents Mnangagwa and Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we were planning meetings on the level of the heads of the ministers. Today (yesterday) we are planning the Joint Commission meeting session, headed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, where we are going to consider all the agreements agreed and implemented by the Heads of the State, where it is necessary to fast-track the implementation of bilateral relations, as well as determine the new directions of bilateral development co-operation in the future for the benefit of the populations of Zimbabwe and Belarus,” he said.

Deputy PM Karankevich said the increased co-operation between Zimbabwe and Belarus continues to bear fruit and “the results speak for themselves”.

“We already note that we have the positive experience of implementing the earlier agreed agreements between the Heads of State of Zimbabwe and Belarus in the past. I am talking about the implementation of the joint programme of agricultural system modernisation of Zimbabwe. The beginning of this programme started in 2020 ushered by the two Presidents; the results speak for themselves.

“It is a pleasure to mention that currently we are implementing the third phase of the current programme, within the framework of which we are planning to supply to Zimbabwe agricultural machinery,” he said. The two countries this week convened a Mid-Term Review of their Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation.