Zim booted out of Afcon 2023

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been booted out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers after failing to get their suspension lifted by Fifa two weeks before the Group stages kick-off.

Zimbabwe were kicked out of the tournament alongside Kenya.

Suspension of the Felton Kamambo led Zifa board by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) before the Zifa congress booted them out at an extraordinary general meeting, led to the Fifa suspension. Kamambo’s board faces a litany of charges, which include failing to account for public funds and covering up sexual harassment cases against senior officials.

Kenya were also suspended after their Sports Ministry disbanded the national football federation after its president Nick Mwendwa was charged with multiple counts of fraud.

Caf had set a deadline of mid-May for the bans to be lifted, which the two countries failed to meet, opting to deal with the problems bedeviling their football constituencies.

Caf announced the decision to kick out Zimbabwe and Kenya from the qualifiers in a statement sent on Monday night.

“As a consequence of having failed to have their suspensions by Fifa set aside, Caf has confirmed that both Kenya and Zimbabwe will not participate in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers. The qualifiers will kick-off on the first day of June 2022.

“Caf had included them in the official draw earlier in April 2022 on condition that the suspension must be lifted two weeks before their first match day.

“Kenya and Zimbabwe, suspended for political interference, have not yet met the criteria required by the Fifa Congress as a prerequisite for lifting their suspension. Because of the suspension, the following will apply: The two associations; Football Kenya Federation and Zifa will be considered losers and eliminated from the competition.

“Groups C and K will be composed only of three teams and the order of the matches will be maintained in accordance with the match schedule that has been communicated to the teams after the draw.

“The first and runner-up teams of those groups will qualify to the final tournament,” read a Caf statement.

Kenya had been drawn in Group C with continental giants Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi, while Zimbabwe were in Group K with neighbours South Africa, Morocco and Liberia. – @ZililoR