Zim-Bots BNC ministerial meeting kicks off in Victoria Falls

THE Ministerial meeting at the 3rd session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) has kicked off in Victoria Falls with both countries reiterating the need for close cooperation in various areas that are key to the development of their respective citizens.

The 3rd session of BNC started on Monday and ends tomorrow when Presidents Mnangagwa and Masisi of Botswana will witness signing of some Memoranda of Understanding (MoU)s.

In his remarks this morning at the ministerial session that is being attended by Zimbabwe and Botswana Ministers as well as technical teams from both countries, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava said bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Botswana are on a remarkable trajectory guided by the vision of the two Presidents of achieving inclusive economic growth that will uplift the lives of people.

“One of the yardsticks for measuring progress in the work of BNC is signing of MoUs and agreements and I have been briefed that some are ready for signing tomorrow. Your efforts are not in vain and I have every reason to encourage you to continue working hard.

Economic cooperation should form an important pillar in our bilateral relations,” said Ambassador Shava.

He thanked Botswana for supporting the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed o9jn Zimbabwe by Western countries.

Botswana and Zimbabwe are seeking to collaborate on various fronts like trade and accessibility through borders, opening of one-stop border posts, cross border crime including livestock rustling which has become a well-organized crime, are being discussed.

Botswana Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape said despite a myriad of challenges, the two countries continue to enjoy good bilateral relations which should be escalated through collaboration.

He reiterated the call for lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe, saying this should be unconditional.

Minister Kwape expressed concern about livestock rustling on the border between the two countries saying urgent measures are needed to address the criminal activity which has escalated to organised crime.