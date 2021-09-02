Zim businesses angle for Dubai Expo 2020 spoils

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE has completed construction of its pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai next month with more companies expressing interest to participate in showcasing the country’s economic opportunities.

The expo, which was postponed last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, is now scheduled to run from October 1 to March 31.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said mobilisation of the private sector continues with business entities being encouraged to propose events that can be included in the thematic calendar of events.

“The Zimbabwe pavilion construction is 100 percent complete.

“The remaining scope of work currently underway includes finalisation of the digital equipment, zone labelling, installation of the Zimbabwe theme and country name, installation of the Zimbabwe model map and virtual reality sets,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Participants at the expo are expected to come up with events that explore solutions to fundamental global issues guided by the 10 theme weeks and 18 international days.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry has already mobilised 21 tourism operators to participate at the global expo.

“A number of tourism videos from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and Ngamo Safaris, among other tourism operators, will be shown during the expo,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Mobilisation and engagement of the private sector continues, with a number of companies having already contributed towards the Zimbabwe pavilion retail store namely Tanganda Tea Company, Patrick Mavros, Adam Bede, Cairns Food, Mr Sauce and Copper Ware while Schweppes and National Foods pledged to contribute perishable products.”

The country’s trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade is working with the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries in coming up with information on trade and investment opportunities in the country, project proposals from companies as well a prospectus that would be displayed at the pavilion.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development was mobilising the private sector to also participate at the expo.

She said her ministry has mobilised media houses to help with the communication strategy adding that 13 out of 30 media houses including ZBC, ZTN, and Zimpapers have been engaged through a competitive tender process.

“The communication products to be produced by the companies include information and communication material; audio videos; jingles for pre, during and post duration of the expo in order to profile the opportunities found in the country,” she said.