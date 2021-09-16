Zim businesses make export inroads to DRC market

Engagements between Zimbabwe businesses and Kinshasa buyers continue in Kinshasa Outward Seller Mission. There are vast opportunities for Zim large and small exporters (pics by ZimTrade)

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

ZIMBABWEAN businesses are making inroads in terms of exporting to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which presents lucrative trade and investment opportunities covering a range of products.

In line with the country’s drive to champion an export-led economic trajectory, the DRC market is seen as strategic for Zimbabwe’s exports.

Already official data shows Zimbabwe’s exports to DRC have tremendously increased in the past five years, jumping from US$2.8 million in 2016 to US$37 million in 2020.

This week the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr David Musabayana, led a delegation of 20 Zimbabwean companies on an ‘Outward Trade Mission to Kinshasa, organised by ZimTrade.

The Kinshasa Outward Trade Mission is a follow-up to another mission, which was conducted by ZimTrade to Lubumbashi in May, where local companies engaged with their counterparts in the Katanga province.

“The mission generated a lot of interest from Congolese companies who have expressed interest in importing various products from Zimbabwe. As a result of participating in this mission, local companies in the following sectors are already negotiating for export orders to Lubumbashi; FMCG, mining supplies, PPEs and ICT,” said ZimTrade.

DRC has a total population of 87 million people making it the third most populous country in Africa, which also presents a broader export market opportunity for Zimbabwean companies.

In 2020, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, DRC recorded a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 0.8 percent and its GDP per capita was US$545.00, which make is it a potential export market for Zimbabwean products and services, said ZimTrade.

DRC has enjoyed trade surplus over the past five years with an average trade surplus of over US$6.4 billion, according to the trade map. The country has also imported goods worth USD$6.66 billion from the world whereby Zimbabwe has contributed 0.49 percent of the total exports to the DRC in 2020, which accounts for USD$36.9 million dollars.

DRC’s major imported products from Zimbabwe include coke and semi-coke of coal and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal, packaging material of plastics, stoppers, lids, maize or corn.

The package also covers ferrous products obtained by direct reduction of iron ore and other spongy ferrous products, appliances for pipes, boiler shells, tanks, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes of tobacco and clothing material.