Zim celebrity reporter to share Hollywood experiences

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

US-based Zimbabwean blogger and TV personality Makho Ndlovu will share her experiences and knowledge of Hollywood during the unHeard Series in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The event which is fully subscribed will take place at Ster-Kinekor Bulawayo Centre from 10:30am to 12 noon.

The unHeard Series allows the personalities to have a one on one interaction with individuals that follow their works, read about them and hear about them.

For nearly a decade, US based celebrity reporter Ndlovu has been working for BET International, Essence Magazine, Amazon, E! and many more other international platforms.

The creative director of Paper Bag Africa Gilmore Tee posted on Twitter: “We are overwhelmed! Thank you Zimbabwe! Fully subscribed in three days. @makhondlovu can’t wait to be with you all this Friday.”

In a statement Gilmore Tee said this was an opportunity for Makho to share her knowledge.

“Makho Ndlovu, born in Bulawayo and moved to US at the age of nine, has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. So she felt like now she also has to share the knowledge she has acquired in Hollywood with the people back home who are in the same field as her so we are very excited and I hope it will have an impact to those that will be attending,” said Gilmore Tee.

He said this was the first of many such events in the city.

“This is our first Bio-Monthly conversation which we will hold throughout the year with personalities of note, from different sectors of influence.

“We want people to engage intimately with the people they look up to in their specific areas of specialty.”

The event will be attended by 100 aspiring and experienced Zimbabwean media practitioners, entertainers and bloggers.