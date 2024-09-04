Zim, China seal 17 major deals

President Mnangagwa met his counterpart, President Xi Jinping and the two governments signed several bilateral agreements in China yesterday

Fungi Kwaramba in BEIJING, China

Zimbabwe and China have reaffirmed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, signing 17 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors that include agriculture, infrastructure development and mining.

At their meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People here yesterday, President Mnangagwa and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, resolved to strengthen trade and cooperation for mutual benefit and to continue cooperating on the global scale to create a just and equitable world.

The President, who has been in China for a State Visit that took him to three provinces before coming to Beijing, said his visits were both insightful and inspiring.

“It was an honour to visit Shaoshan city where we toured Chairman Mao Museum and village. The great patriot of China and revolutionary icon, Chairman Mao, inspired our own liberation struggle for Zimbabwe’s independence.

“My visit to Nanjing city, 60 years ago we were calling it Nanking then, now we are calling it Nanjing, specifically to Nanjing Army Command College, was like a home coming after about 61 years since I undertook my initial military training at that military institution,” reminisced President Mnangagwa.

With China now the world’s second biggest economy and also a world leader in technological innovations, the President, who, during his multifaceted visit toured companies like Build Your Dream, Huawei and NARI, said China’s development was good news for the developing world.

“I applaud you, Your Excellency and dear brother, for the innovations, state-of-the-art high tech industry that China has developed under your visionary leadership. Trailblazing companies such as BYD and Huawei help leapfrog development riding on new development technologies for a greener planet,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also congratulated Cde Xi on his election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party as well as President of China.

“We are confident that this thrust (of modernisation) will not only benefit your people but impact the Global South for a shared future for all mankind,” he said.

“Your Excellency and dear brother, since my last State Visit in 2018, relations between Zimbabwe and China have grown from strength to strength under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

“The people of Zimbabwe are grateful for the invaluable support and life saving Covid-19 vaccines you sent to us, personal protective equipment, and the deployment of medical teams to assist in Zimbabwe’s health sector. We can never, never forget,” said the President.

In his remarks, President Xi said China will always stand ready to cooperate with Zimbabwe.

“We are for a just and equitable world order which contributes to the development of our two countries. China will always stand ready to co-operate with Zimbabwe, another developing country. Our relations have deepened over the years and have become stronger,” said Cde Xi.

After the bilateral engagements, the two leaders witnessed the signing of 17 agreements in various areas, demonstrating the depth of co-operation between Harare and Beijing.

The 17 agreements that Zimbabwe and China entered into include; Establishment of the Investment and Co-operation Working Group; Cooperation Plan on Synergising the Belt and Road Initiative with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030; Exchange of Co-operation in the Field of Economic Development; MoU on Establishing a Working Group on Unimpeded Trade.

Apart from that, the two countries also signed a Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development; Protocol for Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Zimbabwean Fresh Avocado to China; MoU on Joint Promotion of Cooperation in the Mining Industry; and Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

The countries also signed MoUs on Media Exchange and Co-operation, MoU between China Media Group and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, MoU on Co-operation on Entry and Exit Animal and Plant Quarantine.

They also signed letters of Exchange on the Feasibility Study for Upgrading of Irrigation Facilities Project, and Letters of Exchange for Human Resource Development Cooperation in Railways Management.

An agreement was also signed on News Exchange and Cooperation between Xinhua News Agency and New Ziana, MoU between China Media Group and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, and MoU between China Media Group and The Herald of Zimbabwe.

Later on, the President met Chinese Premier Li Qiang who hosted him for a State banquet.

During a tête a tête, President Mnangagwa said his visits to the Chinese cities of Shenzhen, Shaoshan and Nanjing exposed him to breathtaking innovations and developments that China has made.

“Zimbabwe and Zanu-PF remain inspired by China and commit to do our part to ensure that party to party and Government to Government relations continue to be strengthened for the mutual benefit of our two economies and our people,” said the President.

He added that through the financial and technical support from China, Zimbabwe has completed signature infrastructure projects that have a far reaching impact not only for Harare but the wider SADC region.

Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, Zimbabwe has witnessed a significant surge in trade with China.

Notably, Chinese private sector investments in Zimbabwe have grown exponentially, from US$445,9 million in 2019 to a substantial US$3,4 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable seven-fold increase.

In recent years, China has invested heavily in Zimbabwe, committing over US$2,2 billion to multi-billion dollar projects primarily in mining and manufacturing. The investments include the US$1,5 billion in the Manhize Dinson Iron and Steel Project, the Afrochine Ferrochrome Smelters, the Sinomine Resources, Zhejiang Huayon Cobalt and Chengxin Lithium Group, among others.

To date, 472 investment licences have been issued to Chinese companies, with more in the pipeline.

China’s support has solidified its position as Zimbabwe’s “all-weather friend,” with bilateral ties yielding significant benefits that also include concessional funding for projects in energy, telecommunications, agriculture, defence, and health.

The construction of Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 (US$997 million), Kariba South Hydro Power Station (US$533 million), the expansion of Robert Mugabe International Airport (US$153 million), and the upgrading of Victoria Falls Airport (US$150 million) are some of the signature projects undertaken by Chinese companies in Zimbabwe.