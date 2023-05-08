Zim coaches to face off in Bots FA  Cup semis

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders FC coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu and ex-Harare City’s Tawurai Mangwiro will face off in the semi-finals of the Orange FA Cup in Botswana following their weekend wins.

The two coaches are having a dream debut season in Botswana’s topflight and on Saturday, Mangwiro’s Orapa United ended Jwaneng Galaxy’s dream of a league and cup double, eliminating them from the Orange FA Cup 3-1 after penalty shootouts. The match had ended 0-0 after regulation time.

Jwaneng Galaxy went into the match as favourites as they were playing at home and top the Premiership standings.

Mpofu’s Masitaoka FC also needed a penalty shootout to knock out army side BDF XI 3-1. The encounter had ended in a goalless stalemate, leading to the dreaded penalties.

The semi-finals date and venues will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the other teams that booked their Orange FA Cup semi-finals spot are giants Gaborone United who clobbered Mogoditshane Fighters 6-0 as well as Township Rollers who beat Security Systems 2-1.

