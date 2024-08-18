Zim committed to sustainable waste management

Blessings Chidakwa

Waste management in Zimbabwe will never be the same as the Government is fully committed to supporting the use of game-changing technologies that the rest of Southern Africa can learn from, SADC chair President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking during a tour of the Geo Pomona Waste Management by King Mswati III of Eswatini, Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina and Sadc’s executive secretary Elias Magosi, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is promoting the use of sustainable waste management.

“Our vision for Zimbabwe is to prioritise environmentally sensitive waste management and disposal systems in all our communities,” he said.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Geo Pomona (Pvt) Ltd management and staff for partnering Government in addressing this critical issue.

“Such projects will undoubtedly contribute to creating a cleaner, healthier and prosperous future for all.”