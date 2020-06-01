Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 178

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded four new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 178.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, three people who returned from South Africa and one person from Mozambique tested positive for Covid-19.

“As at 31 May 2020, Zimbabwe had 178 confirmed cases, including 29 recoveries and four (4) deaths. A total of four people tested positive today (May 31) and these are from returnees who re in isolation,” read the statement from the Ministry.

Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo remain at 18.

Four deaths have been recorded countrywide since the first case of the outbreak was reported on March 20.