Zim Covid-19 death toll continues to rise

ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 death toll has risen to 128 from 122 with 97 more people testing positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4 990 cases.

A total of six new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, however, the Ministry of Health and Child care did not disclose in its latest report, if they were at facility level or community deaths.

Manicaland Province recorded the most fatalities, with three people having succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 13.

Bulawayo recorded one new death, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 24.

The other two deaths were recorded in Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West Provinces which recorded one case each.

According to the health ministry, all the 97 new Covid-19 cases are local transmissions.

Bulawayo recorded 11 new cases from 282 PCR tests conducted, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1 161.

Mashonaland West province recorded the highest number of new cases, with 32 more people testing positive for the virus.

Harare recorded 28 new cases while the Midlands province recorded 17 new Covid-19 cases.

A total of 307 new recoveries were reported, bringing down the number of active cases to 2935.

“As of 12 August 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 4 990 cases and 128 deaths. 307 new recoveries were reported and active cases have gone down to 2 935,” read the ministry statement.

